Kim Kardashian e ‘zjarrtë’ në videon e fundit, provokon me format trupore

View this post on Instagram

JUST DROPPED: @kkwbeauty's The Opalescent Collection — Inspired by my birthstone, the opal is now available + 40% off Birthday Sale! The new collection includes brand new Semi Matte Liquid Lipsticks in 8 shades, a 10-pan pressed powder palette, an opalescent lip gloss and two new shades of our bestselling lip liner. Shop the #Opalescent Collection now + enjoy 40% off on my favorite must haves at both KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance. Exclusively online at KKWBEAUTY.COM and KKWFRAGRANCE.COM