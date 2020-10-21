Kim Kardashian e ‘zjarrtë’ në videon e fundit, provokon me format trupore

Të Infektuar: 17.139

21:28 | 21 Tetor 2020
Kim Kardashian vuri në fokus të veçantë format trupore.

Kim Kardashian reklamon shpesh koleksionet e fundit të të brendshmeve dhe jo vetëm, mirëpo vëmendjen më të madhe gjithmonë e merr vet ajo, shkruan lajmi.net.

Njësoj ndodhi edhe së fundmi ku ajo publikoi një imazh atraktiv e më pas ndau me ndjekësit videon ku shfaqej e ‘zjarrtë.

Kim sapo e dëshmoi që nuk mund t’ia zë vendin asnjë nga konkurrentet. Fillimisht doli të jetë femra më e pasur dhe tani vazhdon ta marrë vëmendjen me format trupore dhe imazhet provokuese që sjell./Lajmi.net/

