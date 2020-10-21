Kim Kardashian e ‘zjarrtë’ në videon e fundit, provokon me format trupore

Kim Kardashian reklamon shpesh koleksionet e fundit të të brendshmeve dhe jo vetëm, mirëpo vëmendjen më të madhe gjithmonë e merr vet ajo, shkruan lajmi.net.
Njësoj ndodhi edhe së fundmi ku ajo publikoi një imazh atraktiv e më pas ndau me ndjekësit videon ku shfaqej e ‘zjarrtë.
View this post on Instagram
JUST DROPPED: @kkwbeauty's The Opalescent Collection — Inspired by my birthstone, the opal is now available + 40% off Birthday Sale! The new collection includes brand new Semi Matte Liquid Lipsticks in 8 shades, a 10-pan pressed powder palette, an opalescent lip gloss and two new shades of our bestselling lip liner. Shop the #Opalescent Collection now + enjoy 40% off on my favorite must haves at both KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance. Exclusively online at KKWBEAUTY.COM and KKWFRAGRANCE.COM
Kim sapo e dëshmoi që nuk mund t’ia zë vendin asnjë nga konkurrentet. Fillimisht doli të jetë femra më e pasur dhe tani vazhdon ta marrë vëmendjen me format trupore dhe imazhet provokuese që sjell./Lajmi.net/