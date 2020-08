Këngëtari amerikan vdes në moshën 83 vjeçare, ishte i prekur me COVID-19

View this post on Instagram

Trini Lopez, who has lived in Palm Springs since the 1960s, passed away Aug. 11. One of the well-known songs from his hit 1963 album was "If I Had A Hammer".⁠ ⁠ His passing comes just after a documentary on his life had wrapped shooting and editing by @pdavidebersole and cohort @airport1975 (Todd Hughes), also Palm Springs residents who created the @houseofcardindoc on @pierrecardinofficiel.⁠ ⁠ They had just shown Trini a cut for approval last week. For more on the film, visit our #linkinbio.⁠ ⁠ 📸 courtesy⁠ @pdavidebersole⁠ ⁠ ⁠ ⁠ #trinilopez #trinilopezsongs #restinpeace #rip #love #legend #music #missyou #sad #gonebutneverforgotten #repost #palmsprings #palmspringsca #ifihadahammer #actor #thedirtydozen #instagood #angel #singer #tragic #sad