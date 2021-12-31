Gjermania anulon shpërblimin për mohuesin e gjenocidit të Srebrenicës

16:26 | 12/31/2021

Gjermania hoqi dorë nga plani për ta nderuar me "Urdhrin e Meritave" një historian kontrovers pas kritikave që vinin nga shteti i Bosnje e Hercegovinës e më gjerë.

Presidenti gjerman, Frank-Walter Steinmeier deshi ta nderonte hulumtuesin shumëvjeçar të Holokaustit, izraelitin Gideon Greif por, i cili konsiderohet mohues i gjenocidit në Srebrenicë.

Më shumë se 8 mijë boshnjakë u vranë gjatë gjenocidit në Srebrenicë në korrik të vitit 1995, nga forcat serbe të Bosnje e Hercegovinës.

Në anën tjetër, Greif ishte kryesues i një komisioni të historianëve të cilët mohonin natyrën gjenocidale të masakrës së Srebrenicës në një raport të përpiluar në korrik të këtij viti.

Komisioni ishte formuar me kërkesë të anëtarit të Presidencës trepalëshe të Bosnje-Hercegovinës, Millorad Dodik.

Ndonëse kryesisht hulumtues i Holokaustit, për shumë vjet Greif ishte hulumtues në Serbi dhe publikoi punime të cilat vlerësohet se ekzagjerojnë numrin e serbëve të vrarë gjatë Luftës së Dytë Botërore, shkruan DPA.

Ceremonia e ndarjes së shpërblimit do të duhej të mbahej më 10 nëntor por është shtyrë për shkak të rishqyrtimit të vendimit.

