Gjermania anulon shpërblimin për mohuesin e gjenocidit të Srebrenicës
16:26 | 12/31/2021
Gjermania hoqi dorë nga plani për ta nderuar me "Urdhrin e Meritave" një historian kontrovers pas kritikave që vinin nga shteti i Bosnje e Hercegovinës e më gjerë.
Presidenti gjerman, Frank-Walter Steinmeier deshi ta nderonte hulumtuesin shumëvjeçar të Holokaustit, izraelitin Gideon Greif por, i cili konsiderohet mohues i gjenocidit në Srebrenicë.
Më shumë se 8 mijë boshnjakë u vranë gjatë gjenocidit në Srebrenicë në korrik të vitit 1995, nga forcat serbe të Bosnje e Hercegovinës.
Në anën tjetër, Greif ishte kryesues i një komisioni të historianëve të cilët mohonin natyrën gjenocidale të masakrës së Srebrenicës në një raport të përpiluar në korrik të këtij viti.
Komisioni ishte formuar me kërkesë të anëtarit të Presidencës trepalëshe të Bosnje-Hercegovinës, Millorad Dodik.
Ndonëse kryesisht hulumtues i Holokaustit, për shumë vjet Greif ishte hulumtues në Serbi dhe publikoi punime të cilat vlerësohet se ekzagjerojnë numrin e serbëve të vrarë gjatë Luftës së Dytë Botërore, shkruan DPA.
Ceremonia e ndarjes së shpërblimit do të duhej të mbahej më 10 nëntor por është shtyrë për shkak të rishqyrtimit të vendimit.
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.