Gashi flet për peripecitë që kaloi për të arritur këtu ku është

I usually hate writing long captions… so I’m sorry in advance… but I just want to say it’s been 10 years I’ve been through so much just to get here… I was signed got dropped…signed again… had people close doors on me… throw dirt on my name in hopes of others not liking me…but I kept going… my first album drops in 6 days….my parents didn’t speak English but some how found a way to get me to America…now it’s time for me to get them to the “American Dream” … as a kid I always dreamed about all this happening.. the best thing I did was not quit.