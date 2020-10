“Future Nostalgia” nga Dua Lipa, albumi më i dëgjuar i këtij viti në “Spotify”

View this post on Instagram

💋 ~ Very proud to launch my 3rd and final range for @pepejeans ! It’s been so interesting and fun to learn about designing with such an iconic London brand who started from scratch on a stall in Portobello market in the 1970’s. I decided to sign off the collaboration with a collection called ‘DENIM DECADES’ with styles inspired by each decade since Pepe started selling denim. I hope you love it!!! Can’t wait to see how you style yours xx ~ 💋#DuaForPepe shot by @chriscolls styling @lorenzoposocco / assisted by @juanzenonstyle creative direction @suburbia_agency makeup @samanthalmua Hair @lucas.a.wilson Nails @nailsbymei