Formacionet zyrtare: Union Berlin – Borussia Dortmund

14:32 | 13 Shkurt 2022
Janë publikuar formacionet zyrtare për ndeshjen Union Berlin – Borussia Dortmund.

Skuadra e Dortmund luan në udhëtim kundër Union Berlin, në kërkim të tri pikëve në Bundesliga, shkruan lajmi.net.

Dortmund synon të shfrytëzojë gabimin e Bayern për t’u afruar në garën për titull.

Ndeshja mes Union dhe Borussia Dortmund luhet me fillim nga ora 15:30.

Më poshtë lajmi.net ua përcjell formacionet zyrtare për këtë ndeshje. /Lajmi.net/

Union:

BVB:

