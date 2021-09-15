Formacionet zyrtare: Manchester City – Wycombe

“Qytetarët” duan vetëm fitore ndaj skuadrës së Ligës së Tretë, shkruan lajmi.net.
Formacionet zyrtare:
Manchester City:
Here's how we line-up in the Carabao Cup! 👇
XI | Steffen, Egan-Riley, Burns, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand, Lavia, De Bruyne (C), Foden, Sterling, Torres, Mahrez
SUBS | Carson, Dias, Jesus, Bernardo, Cancelo, Palmer, McAtee
— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 21, 2021
Wycombe:
Your #Chairboys side to start against the Premier League champions!
Returns to the first XI for Dominic Gape and Jason McCarthy after their recent injury layoffs.
— Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) September 21, 2021
Ndeshja zhvillohet në “Etihad” dhe nis në ora 20:45./Lajmi.net/