Formacionet zyrtare: Manchester City – Wycombe

19:47 | 21 Shtator 2021
19:47 | 21 Shtator 2021

Manchester City është nikoqir i Wycombe, në kuadër të xhiros 1/16-tës në Carabao Cup.

“Qytetarët” duan vetëm fitore ndaj skuadrës së Ligës së Tretë, shkruan lajmi.net.

Formacionet zyrtare:

Manchester City:

Wycombe:

Ndeshja zhvillohet në “Etihad” dhe nis në ora 20:45./Lajmi.net/

