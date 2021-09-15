Formacionet zyrtare: Manchester City – Wycombe

“Qytetarët” duan vetëm fitore ndaj skuadrës së Ligës së Tretë, shkruan lajmi.net.

Formacionet zyrtare:

Manchester City:

Here's how we line-up in the Carabao Cup!

Wycombe:

Your #Chairboys side to start against the Premier League champions!

Returns to the first XI for Dominic Gape and Jason McCarthy after their recent injury layoffs.

COYB!

