Fejohet ish aktorja e serialit ‘Kafeneja Jonë’

View this post on Instagram

“Maybe one day, I’ll run into you again. Maybe one day, we’ll be ready. We’ll be two people picking up right where we left off and we’ll be happy. Maybe one day, somewhere across the street, in the rain, I’ll smile at you from a far and you’ll smile right back at me. And we’ll just know.. like coming back home after a long trip away. Like seeing your best friend for the first time, in a long time, after a lifetime of being apart. Maybe one day we’ll just know. We’ll just feel. And this time, we’ll be good enough to make it work. Good enough to stay. Maybe that one day, is today.!!!” #ourengagementparty