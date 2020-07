Dua Lipa bën thirrje që Qeveria ta ndihmojë industrinë e muzikës

View this post on Instagram

I miss this so much! I'm so grateful for the opportunities I've been given. Now it's time to pay back to the incredible people who make up the UK music industry including all the crew who work so hard behind the scenes. From the very start of my own career, playing live concerts up and down the country has been a cornerstone for my own career. I am proud to have had the chance to play through all the levels…small clubs, then theatres and ballrooms and into arenas, and of course festivals in between each touring cycle. But the possibility for other emerging British artists to take the same path is in danger and the livelihoods of those who work behind the scenes are at risk. The industry urgently needs Govt support in the interim period before all the various venues, festivals & promoters are ready and able to operate independently again. #LetTheMusicPlay