Crisis with doctors, Minister Latifi asks retired anesthesiologists for help

The Minister of Health of the Republic of Kosovo, Rifat Latifi hosted a group of retired anesthesiologists today.

In this meeting, Minister Latifi, asked the retired anesthesiologists for cooperation, support and creative ideas to help the field and services of anesthesiology based on their academic and professional experiences. This was announced by the Ministry of Health.

“Minister Latifi told the anesthesiologists that the health system of Kosovo, and especially the University Clinical Center of Kosovo, needs a proper reorganization, with an emphasis on anesthesiology services where there is a lack of staff. Minister Latifi thanked all the anesthesiologists participating in the meeting, for the tireless work and the contribution they have given to the health in Kosovo for years, including the most difficult times that they and the patients have gone through”, the announcement states.

It is known that the interlocutors agreed that with joint teamwork and with the contribution and experience of those who can still contribute, changes can be made and the services and the situation in health can be improved.

Retired anesthesiologists expressed their readiness to support Minister Latifi and his commitments to improve the condition and services in health.