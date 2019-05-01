 Casillas bashkon botën e futbollit, këto janë reagimet e para – Lajmi.net
 
Casillas bashkon botën e futbollit, këto janë reagimet e para
Autori: Lajmi.net Lajme futbolliSport 17:38, 1 May 2019
Iker Casillas ka pësuar një sulm në zemër dhe menjëherë është dërguar në një spital në qytetin e Porto.

Lajmi është konfirmuar edhe nga skuadra e Portos, përmes një komunikate, të bëjnë të ditur se gjendja e Casillas është stabile, dhe se problemi më zemër është kaluar.

Casillas, i cili si portier ka pasur një karrierë të madhe te Real Madrid dhe të Kombëtarja e Spanjës, ka marrë urime nga e gjithë bota e sportit, duke i uruar shërim sa më të shpejtë.

Disa nga urimet për Iker Casillas, i gjeni në pjesën e mëposhtme./Lajmi.net/

