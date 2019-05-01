Casillas bashkon botën e futbollit, këto janë reagimet e para

Iker Casillas ka pësuar një sulm në zemër dhe menjëherë është dërguar në një spital në qytetin e Porto.

Lajmi është konfirmuar edhe nga skuadra e Portos, përmes një komunikate, të bëjnë të ditur se gjendja e Casillas është stabile, dhe se problemi më zemër është kaluar.

Casillas, i cili si portier ka pasur një karrierë të madhe te Real Madrid dhe të Kombëtarja e Spanjës, ka marrë urime nga e gjithë bota e sportit, duke i uruar shërim sa më të shpejtë.

Disa nga urimet për Iker Casillas, i gjeni në pjesën e mëposhtme./Lajmi.net/

¡Mucho ánimo, @IkerCasillas! Recibe nuestros mejores deseos para una pronta y total recuperación — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) May 1, 2019

Con ese corazón tan grande no tengo dudas de que todo se quedará en un susto hermano ❤️ Mucho ánimo!! 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/38tyu7YD0s — Pepe Reina (@PReina25) May 1, 2019

We wish Iker Casillas a speedy and successful recovery, a true competitor and sportsman 💛 pic.twitter.com/qZq9zAzH4W — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 1, 2019

Best wishes to Porto! 🙏🏼 Hope all is going well. Get well soon @IkerCasillas 🙏🏼 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) May 1, 2019

Sending lots of love from Rome @IkerCasillas ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rxSySRVF4t — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 1, 2019

Wishing you a speedy recovery, champion 🙏 Get well soon, @IkerCasillas 🇪🇸🏆 pic.twitter.com/jmPqUlaIor — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 1, 2019