Casillas bashkon botën e futbollit, këto janë reagimet e para

Lajmi është konfirmuar edhe nga skuadra e Portos, përmes një komunikate, të bëjnë të ditur se gjendja e Casillas është stabile, dhe se problemi më zemër është kaluar.
Casillas, i cili si portier ka pasur një karrierë të madhe te Real Madrid dhe të Kombëtarja e Spanjës, ka marrë urime nga e gjithë bota e sportit, duke i uruar shërim sa më të shpejtë.
Disa nga urimet për Iker Casillas, i gjeni në pjesën e mëposhtme./Lajmi.net/
Sempre Juntos!
Força Iker! 💪🔵⚪#FCPorto #IkerCasillas pic.twitter.com/EiUhdltbIO
— FC Porto (@FCPorto) May 1, 2019
¡Mucho ánimo, @IkerCasillas! Recibe nuestros mejores deseos para una pronta y total recuperación
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) May 1, 2019
Con ese corazón tan grande no tengo dudas de que todo se quedará en un susto hermano ❤️ Mucho ánimo!! 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/38tyu7YD0s
— Pepe Reina (@PReina25) May 1, 2019
We wish Iker Casillas a speedy and successful recovery, a true competitor and sportsman 💛 pic.twitter.com/qZq9zAzH4W
— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 1, 2019
Forza @IkerCasillas 💪🏻💪🏻 https://t.co/sXbxGOzTEj
— Inter (@Inter) May 1, 2019
Get well soon my friend @IkerCasillas 🙏🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/We4d6kjq9y
— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) May 1, 2019
Best wishes to Porto! 🙏🏼 Hope all is going well. Get well soon @IkerCasillas 🙏🏼
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) May 1, 2019
Sending lots of love from Rome @IkerCasillas ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rxSySRVF4t
— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 1, 2019
Wishing you a speedy recovery, champion 🙏
Get well soon, @IkerCasillas 🇪🇸🏆 pic.twitter.com/jmPqUlaIor
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 1, 2019
Get well soon from your favourite German club, @IkerCasillas 🙏#s04 pic.twitter.com/QUiQgoorQh
— FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) May 1, 2019