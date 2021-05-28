BTS dhe The Weeknd kryesojnë “iHeartRadio” 2021, lista e plotë e fituesve të çmimeve

Drejtuar nga Usher (i cili shpresojmë që nuk u pagua në Ush Bucks), ceremonia u transmetua drejtpërdrejt nga Teatri Dolby në Los Angeles.
Pasi transmetimi i vitit të kaluar u anulua për shkak të pandemisë, shfaqja e çmimeve muzikore u kthye me një kategori shumë ‘2021’ për herë të parë, ishin gjashtë nominime për “Këngën TikTok të Vitit”, të dhënë bazuar në votat e tifozëve.
The Weeknd dhe BTS udhëhoqën me më së shumti nominime për “iHeartRadio” dhe për fitoret e çmimeve më të shumta të natës.
Kënga e vitit :
“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
“Circles” – Post Malone
“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa
“ROCKSTAR” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles
Artistja femër:
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift
Artisti mashkull: Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
The Weeknd
Grupi apo dyshja e vitit:
BTS
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
twenty one pilots
Dueti më i mirë:
“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug
“Holy” – Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
“Mood” – 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
“Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Albumi pop : Taylor Swift – folklore
Artisti pop i ri :
24kGoldn
blackbear
Doja Cat
JP Saxe
Pop Smoke
Alternative Rock albumi i vitit
Machine Gun Kelly – Tickets To My Downfall
Alternative Rock kënga e vitit
“Bang!” – AJR
“Bloody Valentine” – Machine Gun Kelly
“everything i wanted”- Billie Eilish
“Level Of Concern” – twenty one pilots
“Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear
Alternative Rock artisti i vitit
AJR
All Time Low
Billie Eilish
Cage the Elephant
twenty one pilots
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist
Ashe
Dayglow
Powfu
Royal & The Serpent
Wallows
Rock albumi i vitit
AD/DC – Power Up
Rock Song of the Year
“Death By Rock And Roll” – The Pretty Reckless
“Patience” – Chris Cornell
“Shame Shame” – Foo Fighters
“Shot In The Dark” – AC/DC
“Under The Graveyard” – Ozzy Osbourne
Rock Artist of the Year
AC/DC
Five Finger Death Punch
Ozzy Osbourne
Shinedown
The Pretty Reckless
Country Album of the Year
Luke Combs – What You See Ain’t Always What You Get
Country Song of the Year
“Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs
“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett
“Nobody But You” – Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani
“One Margarita” – Luke Bryan
“The Bones” – Maren Morris
Country Artist of the Year
Blake Shelton
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Best New Country Artist
Ashley McBryde
Gabby Barrett
HARDY
Ingrid Andress
Jameson Rodgers
Dance Album of the Year
Diplo – Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil
Dance Song of the Year
“Head & Heart” – Joel Corry x MNEK
“ily (i love you baby)” – Surf Mesa featuring Emilee
“Lasting Lover” – Sigala & James Arthur
“Rain On Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
“Roses” (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN
Dance Artist of the Year
Anabel Englund
Diplo
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
Tiësto
Hip-Hop Album of the Year
Lil Baby – My Turn
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
“High Fashion” – Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard
“Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake
“ROCKSTAR” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
“Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
“The Box” – Roddy Ricch
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
Jack Harlow
Moneybagg Yo
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
Roddy Ricch
R&B Album of the Year
Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
R&B Song of the Year
“B.S.” – Jhené Aiko featuring H.E.R.
“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug
“Heat” Chris Brown featuring Gunna
“Playing Games” – Summer Walker
“Slide” – H.E.R. featuring YG
R&B Artist of the Year
Chris Brown
H.E.R.
Jhené Aiko
Snoh Aalegra
Summer Walker
Best New R&B Artist
Chloe x Halle
Lonr.
Mahalia
Skip Marley
Snoh Aalegra
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Album of the Year
Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year
“Caramelo” – Ozuna
“Dákiti” – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
“Hawái” (Remix) – Maluma & The Weeknd
“RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin
“Tusa” – KAROL G & Nicki Minaj
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
KAROL G
Maluma
Ozuna
Best New Latin Artist
Chesca
Jay Wheeler
Natanael Cano
Neto Bernal
Rauw Alejandro
Regional Mexican Album of the Year
Christian Nodal – AYAYAY!
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
“Palabra De Hombre” – El Fantasma
“Se Me Olvidó” – Christian Nodal
“Sólo Tú” – Calibre 50
“Te Volvería A Elegir” – Calibre 50
“Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo” – Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
Banda Los Sebastianes
Calibre 50
Christian Nodal
Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
Gerardo Ortíz
Producer of the Year
Andrew Watt
Dr. Luke
Frank Dukes
Louis Bell
Max Martin
Songwriter of the Year
Ali Tamposi
Amy Allen
Ashley Gorley
Dan Nigro
Finneas
Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category)
“Adore You” – Harry Styles
“Before You Go” – Lewis Capaldi
“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
“cardigan” – Taylor Swift
“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa
“everything i wanted”- Billie Eilish
“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
“If The World Was Ending” – JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels
“Intentions” – Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
“Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake
Best Cover Song (Socially Voted Category)
“Adore You” (Harry Styles) – Lizzo cover
“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons) – Shawn Mendes cover
“Fix You” (Coldplay) – Sam Smith cover
“Heart Of Glass” (Blondie) – Miley Cyrus cover
“Juice” (Lizzo) – Harry Styles cover
Best Fan Army (Socially Voted Category)
#Agnation – Agnez Mo
#Arianators – Ariana Grande
#Beliebers – Justin Bieber
#BLINK – BLACKPINK
#BTSARMY – BTS
#Harries – Harry Styles
#Limelights – Why Don’t We
#Louies – Louis Tomlinson
#MendesArmy – Shawn Mendes
#NCTzens – NCT 127
#Selenators – Selena Gomez
#Swifties – Taylor Swift
Best Music Video (Socially Voted Category)
“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa
“Dynamite” – BTS
“Hawái” – Maluma
“How You Like That” – BLACKPINK
“Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake
“Rain On Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
“WAP” – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles
“Yummy” – Justin Bieber
Social Star Award (Socially Voted Category)
Dixie D’Amelio
Jaden Hossler
LILHUDDY
Nessa Barrett
Olivia Rodrigo
Tate McRae
Favorite Music Video Choreography (Socially Voted Category)
“Dynamite” (BTS) – Son Sung Deuk
“34+35” (Ariana Grande) – Scott & Brian Nicholson
“Do It” (Chloe x Halle) – Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon
“Honey Boo” (CNCO & Natti Natasha) – Kyle Hanagami
“Physical” (Dua Lipa) – Charm La’Donna
“Rain On Me” (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande) – Richy Jackson
“Say So” (Doja Cat) – Cortland Brown
“WAP” (Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion) – JaQuel Knight
“Bop” (DaBaby) – Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh
TikTok Bop of the Year (Socially Voted Category)
“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
“Lottery (Renegade)” – K CAMP
“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion
“Savage Love” (Laxed-Siren Beat) – Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo
“Say So” – Doja Cat
“WAP” – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
Titanium Song of the Year
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
Titanium Artist of the Year
The Weeknd
Label of the Year:
Republic Records./Lajmi.net/