Bislimi dënon mesazhin provokues antishqiptar në Bujanoc: Pjesë e një modeli të madh kërcënimesh dhe represionesh kundër shqiptarëve

“Death to Albanians. We don’t want you. Kosovo is Serbia!” Another hateful message was found today at the entrance of the children’s ward in Bujanovc. This is not an isolated incident, but part of a larger pattern of threats & repression against Albanians in the Presheva Valley. pic.twitter.com/nKmM6QGd2b

— Besnik Bislimi (@BislimiBesnik) August 19, 2024