“Asnjë pazar, vetëm kthim dinjitoz dhe i menjëhershëm i tyre”: Thirrje e prerë vjen nga Holanda për policet e kidnapuar

🇪🇺🇷🇸🇽🇰 More than a week passed since the kidnapping of 3 Kosovo police officers. Beyond unacceptable.

Maximum coordinated pressure from EU and partners urgently needed now, to return them to their families asap. No bargaining, just their dignified and immediate return. https://t.co/qRMZi7UnvE

June 22, 2023