Arilena Ara deklarohet pas anulimit të ‘Eurovisionit’: Asgjë nuk është më e rëndësishme se shëndeti juaj

These are a few seconds cut out from an intensive month in LA, while working for “Fall from the Sky”. I can not describe how proud, greatful and happy I am for each moment, not only me, but each one of us has put into this song. All the dedication, the passion, love and emotion we put into it. This is my definition of happiness! Thank you for all your love and support! You make each effort worth! P.S Nothing is more important than your health. Please, Stay Home! Stay Safe💙 Sending all my love. God Bless each and everyone of you!🤗