Ndryshe për Kurtin, diçka tjetër për Vuçiqin – Chollet nuk shkruan njëjtë për bisedat me kreun kosovar e atë serb

Congratulated Prime Minister @albinkurti today on the agreement reached in Ohrid, North Macedonia, on normalization of relations with Serbia through the EU-Facilitated Dialogue. Kosovo now closer than ever to its EU future.

Thanked Pres Vucic @predsednikrs for constructive engagement in Ohrid. Important to take immediate steps to implement and set firm path toward normalization and EU integration. Also thanked Serbia for reengaging with U.S. on defense exercises. #PlatinumWolf!

— Derek Chollet (@CounselorDOS) March 23, 2023