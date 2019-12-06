​Kim Kardashian dedikim special për djalin

Ylli i televizionit Kim Kardashian i ka bërë një urim special djalit duke publikuar në Instagram një foto ndërsa shkruan se e do buzëqeshjen dhe kaçurrelat e tij.
Saint sot feston ditëlindjen dhe ky është urimi i nënës së tij:
“Nuk kam fjalë ta përshkruaj sa shumë e dua buzëqeshjen dhe kaçurrelat e tua Saint! Ti i jep shumë lumturi shpirtit tim. Ti je shumë i sjellshëm, i dashur dhe i ëmbël. Jam shumë e lumtur sot për ditëlindjen tënde të katërt dhe që po festojmë se sa shumë je rritur ti. Gëzuar ditëlindjen i ëmbli im Sainty”
View this post on Instagram
I have no words to describe how much I love your smile and those curls of yours Saint! You bring so much joy into my soul. You are so kind, loving and just so thoughtful and sweet! I am so happy today if your 4th birthday and We get to celebrate how much you’ve grown! Happy birthday my sweet sweet Sainty. (When I say to him my sweet sweet Sainty, he says back to me my sweet sweet sweet sweet Momma, the best momma in the world and the only momma I ever want! HOW CAN YOU NOT MELT AT HIS SWEETNESS)