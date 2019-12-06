​Kim Kardashian dedikim special për djalin

8:57 | 6 Dhjetor 2019
08:57 | 6 Dhjetor 2019

Djali i Kim Kardashian dhe Kanye West festoi 4-vjetorin e lindjes.

Ylli i televizionit Kim Kardashian i ka bërë një urim special djalit duke publikuar në Instagram një foto ndërsa shkruan se e do buzëqeshjen dhe kaçurrelat e tij.

Saint sot feston ditëlindjen dhe ky është urimi i nënës së tij:

“Nuk kam fjalë ta përshkruaj sa shumë e dua buzëqeshjen dhe kaçurrelat e tua Saint! Ti i jep shumë lumturi shpirtit tim. Ti je shumë i sjellshëm, i dashur dhe i ëmbël. Jam shumë e lumtur sot për ditëlindjen tënde të katërt dhe që po festojmë se sa shumë je rritur ti. Gëzuar ditëlindjen i ëmbli im Sainty”

