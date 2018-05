Rita Ora e mahnitshme në “Britain’s Got Talent”, kështu rrallë mund ta shihni

Last night was so amazing and important to me. I feel so lucky to express my journey through music and perform it for all of my fans. Thank you @bgt for allowing me to express my art with you. Thank you to the whole team. You know who you all are.I love you Bots. #Girls #Outnow

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on May 31, 2018 at 7:12am PDT