Reagimi i Young Zerkës për këngën e re të Ronelës

Out now: Maje men: 🔥🚨✅ My girl kill it as always again and again: 🔥🚨@ronelahajatiofficial well done always different and fresh. Check it out.✅ @tull_productions @andi.murra @sagerimakeup @arber_bytyqi_mua @nikokomani @talelliproduction 🔥🙏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

A post shared by YOUNG ZERKA (@youngzerka) on Apr 21, 2018 at 9:43am PDT