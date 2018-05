Pas takimit me Ritën, futbollistja kosovare: Vend i vogël, por njerëz të fuqishëm

Had a great time last night in Munich and Rita absolute killed it at her concert. Have to say that Kosovo is well represented right now through music and football. @ritaora is ambassador for @weplaystrong. @dualipa is singing in tonight’s @championsleague final and @strefie is singing the Official World cup song. Small country but powerful people😉

A post shared by Kosovare Asllani (@asllani9) on May 25, 2018 at 11:55pm PDT