Nicki Minaj ‘ndez’ publikun me prapaskenat nga xhirimet e klipit të ri

Në fotot e postuara ajo ka zgjedhur t’i tregojë linjat e thelluara trupore ndërsa nuk i ka lënë shumë vend imagjinatës, shkruan lajmi.net
Videoja e këngës ‘Chun-Li’ do të publikohet shumë shpejt ndërsa është frymëzuar nga personazhi i famshëm i video-lojës “Street Fighter”, teksa në klip Nicki ka zgjedhur kostumin e karakterit Chun-Li.
Ndryshe ajo njihet për paraqitjet skenike të cilat marrin vëmendje maksimale në publik dhe media./Lajmi.net/
Ok, so here’s the story. When you click on the link in my bio, you’ll see me with my new baby @thealiyajanell who I saw dancing to itty bitty piggy one day & fell in love with her. Long story short, I hired her. The REAL #ChunLi video DOES NOT look like what you’ll see when you click the link!!!! But after 2 days of filming, around 5am when my whole team & crew were TIRED AF, I asked her to FREESTYLE with me & this is what happened. The real #ChunLi video was directed by @stevenkleinstudio and will BLOW ur fkng mind! I love my team so much. @bcompleted on style with @brettalannelson (talking shit in the back), @kimblehaircare on my hair (top notch QUEEN Tingz) and my baby @officialsheiks on makeup (top notch QUEEN TINGZ!!!!). Video coming soon. Thx for ur patience. Love you 😘😘😘♥️ bts by @grizzleearts LINK IN MY BIO