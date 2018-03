Mëngjesi si në përralla: Rruga “magjike” që ka mahnitur të gjithë

Widescreen video ends up looking tiny and loses a lot of detail because Instagram is vertical-only. So here’s a better zoomed-in view of the #rollcloud that passed over Richmond yesterday at sunrise. . This formation caught my eye from my office window because it almost looked like a snow-covered mountain – and we have no mountains in Richmond. Then i noticed how fast it was moving so I grabbed my camera and hit record. It looked like special effects from a Hollywood disaster movie. As it passed overhead a strong cold wind picked up. You can also see a smaller roll cloud following in the shadow of the first. . #winterinrichmond . This clip is sped up 16x so it doesn’t take so long to watch. Original realtime duration is 8 minutes. — 📷 Sony #RX100M2 @miahz 20180205 📱SlowFast, iMovie, Instagram — #independenceday #cloudstagram #weather #clouds #rva #richmond #richmondva #virginiacities #richmondoutside #visitrichmondva #richmondgrid #rvanews #rvamag #weshootrva #rvax #explorevirginia #naturalvirginia #vasfinest #rvaphotographer #richmondvaphotographer #rvaphotography #igersrva #rvawx @nbc12news @instafreiden @cbs6 @8news #visualambassadors #all2epic #ig_sunrisesunset #sky_marvels

