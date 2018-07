Kështu e uron Kim Kardashian gjyshen për ditëlindje!

Happy 84th Birthday to my main idol, my grandma MJ! My grandma is the strongest person I know! I saw her be the provider of her family and run her own clothing store my whole life, she’s battled cancer and beat it twice, and she always gives me the realest best advice! She’s probably the only person on this planet that I still remember their home number by heart lol My grandma has a finsta so everyone leave nice comments wishing her a happy birthday!

