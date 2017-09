.

Ylli i Leipzigut, Naby Keita, ka shënuar gol fantastik për skuadrën e tij ndaj Hamburgut.

Can't believe we got this deal done early!!! #Kloppeffect Can't even imagine how much he would be worth next season. #NabyKeita 🚀(@btsport) pic.twitter.com/PPlChM19am

— ShowMeTheMané (@WarriorLFC) September 8, 2017