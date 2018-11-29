Ja sa duhet të hani përgjatë ditës për të humbur peshë

Duke qenë të vetëdijshëm për kaloritë është shpesh një metodë e mirë për t’u mbrojtur nga yndyrërat, transmeton lajmi.net.
“Ndërsa futja totale e kalorive do të ndikojë drejtpërdrejt në humbjen e peshës ose në shtimin e peshës, në fotografi sesa thjesht numër kalorish”, shkruan ai në Instagram.
Ai thotë se është patjetër të hahet sasi e duhur e proteinave, karbohidrateve, perimeve dhe yndyrnave në çdo vakt, sepse çdo makro-ushqyes luan një rol të ndryshëm në trup.
Disa janë përgjegjës për nivelin e energjisë dhe shëndetin e zorrëve – të cilat mund të ndikojnë në sasinë e sheqerit që ne dëshirojmë, për shembull.
Sidoqoftë, fotografia e Instagramit përmban sasinë e duhur të secilit makro-ushqyes, si dhe klasifikon se sa duhet të merrni nga ato në baza ditore. /Lajmi.net/
View this post on Instagram
❌ STOP COUNTING CALORIES ❌ – Did you know that counting calories will only get you so far? 👀 – While total calorie intake will directly impact weight loss or weight gain, there’s more to the picture than simply calories in vs. calories out. – 🤲🏼 Controlling your portions — eating the right amount of protein, carbs, veggies and fats at each meal — is imperative for making optimal progress on your fitness goals. – 🥗 This is because each macronutrient (protein, carbs and fats) plays a different role in body composition, hormone regulation, energy levels, gut health and more. – So while calories do matter a whole lot, it is also important to monitor macronutrient intake alongside total calories consumed. – You can control your portions by using a food scale ⚖️ or measuring cups, or if you’re on the go or simply don’t have time to measure something out exactly, you can use your hand 👌🏼 as a measuring tool. – For men, at each meal: ▪️2 palm-sized portions of protein ▪️2 cupped-hand sized portions of carbs ▪️2 first-sized portions of veggies ▪️2 thumb-sized portions of fats – For women, at each meal: ▫️1 palm-sized portion of protein ▫️1 cupped-hand sized portion of carbs ▫️1 first-sized portion of veggies ▫️1 thumb-sized portion of fats – 👍🏼 And while this Portion Control Guide is a great rule of thumb, it’s okay if portions at each meal are not perfectly equal and it’s alright to eat more or less than 1-2 servings per meal so long as total calories and macros for the day are aligned with your goals. – How do you measure your potions? Food scale, measuring cups or simply using your hands? 👇 – Shoutout @precisionnutrition for the hand measurement graphics. And for more posts on portion control, comment “YES” below.