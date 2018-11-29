Ja sa duhet të hani përgjatë ditës për të humbur peshë – Lajmi.net
 
Ja sa duhet të hani përgjatë ditës për të humbur peshë
Autori: Lajmi.net FitLifestyle 22:12, 29 November 2018
Po hasni vështirësi për të zhdukur yndyrën në trup? Epo, mund të jetë për shkak se po ha të njëjtën sasi ushqimi po aq sa partneri apo ndokush në familjen tuaj.

Duke qenë të vetëdijshëm për kaloritë është shpesh një metodë e mirë për t’u mbrojtur nga yndyrërat, transmeton lajmi.net.

“Ndërsa futja totale e kalorive do të ndikojë drejtpërdrejt në humbjen e peshës ose në shtimin e peshës, në fotografi sesa thjesht numër kalorish”, shkruan ai në Instagram.

Ai thotë se është patjetër të hahet sasi e duhur e proteinave, karbohidrateve, perimeve dhe yndyrnave në çdo vakt, sepse çdo makro-ushqyes luan një rol të ndryshëm në trup.

Disa janë përgjegjës për nivelin e energjisë dhe shëndetin e zorrëve – të cilat mund të ndikojnë në sasinë e sheqerit që ne dëshirojmë, për shembull.

Sidoqoftë, fotografia e Instagramit përmban sasinë e duhur të secilit makro-ushqyes, si dhe klasifikon se sa duhet të merrni nga ato në baza ditore. /Lajmi.net/

View this post on Instagram

❌ STOP COUNTING CALORIES ❌ – Did you know that counting calories will only get you so far? 👀 – While total calorie intake will directly impact weight loss or weight gain, there’s more to the picture than simply calories in vs. calories out. – 🤲🏼 Controlling your portions — eating the right amount of protein, carbs, veggies and fats at each meal — is imperative for making optimal progress on your fitness goals. – 🥗 This is because each macronutrient (protein, carbs and fats) plays a different role in body composition, hormone regulation, energy levels, gut health and more. – So while calories do matter a whole lot, it is also important to monitor macronutrient intake alongside total calories consumed. – You can control your portions by using a food scale ⚖️ or measuring cups, or if you’re on the go or simply don’t have time to measure something out exactly, you can use your hand 👌🏼 as a measuring tool. – For men, at each meal: ▪️2 palm-sized portions of protein ▪️2 cupped-hand sized portions of carbs ▪️2 first-sized portions of veggies ▪️2 thumb-sized portions of fats – For women, at each meal: ▫️1 palm-sized portion of protein ▫️1 cupped-hand sized portion of carbs ▫️1 first-sized portion of veggies ▫️1 thumb-sized portion of fats – 👍🏼 And while this Portion Control Guide is a great rule of thumb, it’s okay if portions at each meal are not perfectly equal and it’s alright to eat more or less than 1-2 servings per meal so long as total calories and macros for the day are aligned with your goals. – How do you measure your potions? Food scale, measuring cups or simply using your hands? 👇 – Shoutout @precisionnutrition for the hand measurement graphics. And for more posts on portion control, comment “YES” below.

A post shared by Max Weber (@maxweberfit) on

