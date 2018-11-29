Ja sa duhet të hani përgjatë ditës për të humbur peshë

View this post on Instagram

❌ STOP COUNTING CALORIES ❌ – Did you know that counting calories will only get you so far? 👀 – While total calorie intake will directly impact weight loss or weight gain, there’s more to the picture than simply calories in vs. calories out. – 🤲🏼 Controlling your portions — eating the right amount of protein, carbs, veggies and fats at each meal — is imperative for making optimal progress on your fitness goals. – 🥗 This is because each macronutrient (protein, carbs and fats) plays a different role in body composition, hormone regulation, energy levels, gut health and more. – So while calories do matter a whole lot, it is also important to monitor macronutrient intake alongside total calories consumed. – You can control your portions by using a food scale ⚖️ or measuring cups, or if you’re on the go or simply don’t have time to measure something out exactly, you can use your hand 👌🏼 as a measuring tool. – For men, at each meal: ▪️2 palm-sized portions of protein ▪️2 cupped-hand sized portions of carbs ▪️2 first-sized portions of veggies ▪️2 thumb-sized portions of fats – For women, at each meal: ▫️1 palm-sized portion of protein ▫️1 cupped-hand sized portion of carbs ▫️1 first-sized portion of veggies ▫️1 thumb-sized portion of fats – 👍🏼 And while this Portion Control Guide is a great rule of thumb, it’s okay if portions at each meal are not perfectly equal and it’s alright to eat more or less than 1-2 servings per meal so long as total calories and macros for the day are aligned with your goals. – How do you measure your potions? Food scale, measuring cups or simply using your hands? 👇 – Shoutout @precisionnutrition for the hand measurement graphics. And for more posts on portion control, comment “YES” below.