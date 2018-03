Interesim i jashtëzakonshëm për turneun e Ritës në Evropë

I am so hyped for my Tour! I am extremely conscious of the enormous struggle that young women have coming into the music business and I am really excited that these 2 incredibly talented women will be supporting me on my tour. It’s going to be so much fun and I can’t wait for you all to see these women!!! 😊❤️🎉

