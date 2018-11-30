Gashi përlot me dedikimin për një person të veçantë: Po lutem për ty…

View this post on Instagram

So I was on my Europe tour…. I got invited to a party a friend of mine was throwing said I should come with all my team it’s going to be fun….so I show up…. and soon as I walk in I spot this beautiful girl with her friends… looking cool as fuck.. dressed very different from everyone else…. we began talking she told me how she had cancer and she was a survivor…. we had a good time sharing our stories while dancing and drinking…. I left the party cuz I had a show next day…I kept in touch with her on my Instagram…. this morning I wake up to a video of her in my dm telling me that they found 2 tumors in her brain and one on her back…. she became handicap and can barley walk or talk…. she’s going to be going through chemo and fighting it while they try to get rid of it…. I know she’s going to be alright cuz In the short amount of time I met this girl she’s left a huge impact on me… very strong person …..and I know one day she will be a fashion icon and have a huge impact on the world…. so for all my followers I just need you to just for a few minutes of your time pray for her and ask GOD to help her get through this rough time. @karuschkin I love you…. YOU GOT THIS CHAMP!!! im praying 4 You. 🙏🏼