Formacionet zyrtare: Bologna – Roma – Lajmi.net
 
Formacionet zyrtare: Bologna – Roma
Autori: Lajmi.net Serie ASport 11:58, 31 March 2018
Bologna dhe Roma takohen sot me fillim nga ora 12:30 në Serie A.

Bologna dhe Roma kanë publikuar formacionet zyrtare për ballafaqimin e tyre në Serie A.

<strong>Bologna – </strong>Santurro; Torosidis, De Maio, Helander, Masina; Poli, Pulgar, Donsah; Verdi, Palacio, Di Francesco.

<strong>Roma – </strong>Alisson; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Nainggolan, De Rossi, Strootman; El Shaarawy, Schick, Perotti.
<strong><iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/page.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Flajminetsporti&amp;tabs=timeline&amp;width=340&amp;height=500&amp;small_header=false&amp;adapt_container_width=true&amp;hide_cover=false&amp;show_facepile=true&amp;appId=1867533163535774″ width=”340″ height=”500″ frameborder=”0″ scrolling=”no”></iframe></strong>

Fjalët kyçe: Bologna, Roma

Fotolajm

“Kulturë boksi” përpara Ministrisë së Kulturës në Prishtinë /FOTO
Foto, aparati për matjen e fuqisë së goditjes përpara Ministrisë së Kulturës në Prishtinë /lajmi.net ?>

ke nje LAJM

Jeni në vend të ngjarjes, apo dëshironi ta ndani ndonjë storie me të tjerët?

Klikoni në butonin më poshtë

DËRGO
 

Lojëra

  • Play Rock Wheels
  • Play World Soccer Champion
  • Play Berry Rush
  • Play Pro Kicker Frenzy
 
 

| Rr. Zenel Salihu nr. 28, zyrja nr. 5, Prishtine, Kosove 10000