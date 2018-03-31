Formacionet zyrtare: Bologna – Roma

Bologna dhe Roma kanë publikuar formacionet zyrtare për ballafaqimin e tyre në Serie A.
<strong>Bologna – </strong>Santurro; Torosidis, De Maio, Helander, Masina; Poli, Pulgar, Donsah; Verdi, Palacio, Di Francesco.
<strong>Roma – </strong>Alisson; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Nainggolan, De Rossi, Strootman; El Shaarawy, Schick, Perotti.
