Eugent Bushpepa urohet nga kolegët shqiptarë pas kualifikimit në finale të Eurovisionit

Wow what a standard #EurovisionSongContest this year. Great voices, impressive performances & very up-to-date songs. Pls vote for our super talented Albanian guy #EugentBushpepa #Albania03. PS: Is the Cyprus girl originally Albanian? I know the Italian is and I look forward to see him on stage too 💃🕺🏻 #AllAboard #escportugal

A post shared by ANJEZA SHAHINI CONNOLLY (@anjezashahini_official) on May 8, 2018 at 1:37pm PDT