Era Istrefi falënderon Presidentin Thaçi, ndan disa momente të lumtura

We exchanged gifts today with Mr President of Kosovo Hashim Thaqi. He gave me the gold medal and I gave him the WorldCup 2018 ball signed by Me, Will Smith, Nicky Jam & Ronaldinho. Jom shume falenderuse per perkrahjen e Kosovës/vendit te cilit jom lindë e rritë 💛💙

A post shared by Era (@eraistrefi) on Jul 20, 2018 at 6:12am PDT