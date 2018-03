Era Istrefi befasohet me këtë dhuratë

Every time I send a paiting away to its new owner I get a little bit nervous – I wish all expectations will be fullfilled once the painting will be experienced in real life. I sent this painting away a few days ago – and It has finally arrived at its rightful owner 💗 I can not tell you how happy I get when I hear these words! All my love sent to you – @strefie – LOVE & LIGHT – I wish you endless success.

