Era befason fansat, publikon pjesë nga kënga e re

(I been) round and round the world (They) told me that its yours (But) the world is not enough (Im) shootin for the stars (I want) this and that and all (I want) This and that and more (They) Sprayed my wounds with salt They all want me to fall yeah They all sold me a dream now I close my eyes I cant sleep I close my eyes n I see The things they dont want me to see chest out With my head high Stand tall Make myself proud E di Nuk ka me dal diell pa ra shi

