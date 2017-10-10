Era befason fansat, publikon pjesë nga kënga e re – Lajmi.net
 
Era befason fansat, publikon pjesë nga kënga e re
Autori: Lajmi.net EntertainmentShowBiz 10:19, 10 October 2017
Këngëtarja Era Istrefi një javë më parë ka lansuar projektin 'No I Love Yous', të cilën e solli në bashkëpunim me French Montanën.

Vetëm pak ditë pas publikimit të këngës së re ka paralajmëruar diçka të re, shkruan lajmi.net.

Në profilin e saj në Instagram, Era ka postuar një video në të cilën këndoi pjesë nga kënga që e paralajmëroi.

Fansat u shprehën entuziastë pasi që kanë dëgjuar pjesë nga ai projekt që paralajmëroi Era, duke e pritur me padurim atë që paralajmëroi me video. /Lajmi.net/

Fjalët kyçe: Era Istrefi

Fotolajm

Pandat gjigante mbushin 1 vjeç në Makao
?>

ke nje LAJM

Jeni në vend të ngjarjes, apo dëshironi ta ndani ndonjë storie me të tjerët?

Klikoni në butonin më poshtë

DËRGO
 

Lojëra

  • Play Berry Rush
  • Play Pro Kicker Frenzy
  • Play Bubble Trouble
  • Play Supercar Showdown
 
 

| Rr. Zenel Salihu nr. 28, zyrja nr. 5, Prishtine, Kosove 10000