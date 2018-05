Emina zbulon barkun: Mezi pres ta mbaj në krahë të voglin tim

Almost there 💛 By the way , no wonder I’ve been getting kicked and punched like I’m a punching bag … this babies height is in 90th percentile 😂 of course it’s just expected as I’m 6’1 and my husband 6’5 but ohhhh is this going to be a giant or what !!! Lol I am beyond excited to have my little one in my arms, for sure it’s not all been roses and butterflies but it’s also been a blessing and such an amazing pregnancy as far … minus the morning sickness first trimester and exhausting days and my left hip sciatica lol I will miss being pregnant I know 💛 #motherhood #9monthspregnant

