E dhimbshme: Buffon mori kartonin e parë të kuq në Champions, në ndeshjen e fundit në këtë kompeticion

Sonte ishte ndeshja e fundit e Gigi Buffon në Ligën e Kampionëve me Juventusin, pasi që skuadra e tij u eliminua.

Për ironi të fatit, Buffon mori kartonin e parë të kuqë në Champions, pikërisht në ndeshjen e fundit, përcjellë “Lajmi.net”.

Gjyqtari kryesor e përjashtoi pas protestave të mëdha.

Reali humbi 3:1, por u kualifiua falë penalltisë që mund ta shihni më poshtë. /Lajmi.net/

How is this not penalty if Lucas was in the perfect position to score and was pushed and kicked by Juventus player? And how is not a read card when Buffon literally touched the ref which is almost always a red card pic.twitter.com/IJTwCNzJF8

— a (@sghszm) April 11, 2018