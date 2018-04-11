E dhimbshme: Buffon mori kartonin e parë të kuq në Champions, në ndeshjen e fundit në këtë kompeticion – Lajmi.net
 
E dhimbshme: Buffon mori kartonin e parë të kuq në Champions, në ndeshjen e fundit në këtë kompeticion
11 April 2018
Gjyqtari kryesor e përjashtoi pas protestave të mëdha.

Sonte ishte ndeshja e fundit e Gigi Buffon në Ligën e Kampionëve me Juventusin, pasi që skuadra e tij u eliminua.

Për ironi të fatit, Buffon mori kartonin e parë të kuqë në Champions, pikërisht në ndeshjen e fundit, përcjellë “Lajmi.net”.

Reali humbi 3:1, por u kualifiua falë penalltisë që mund ta shihni më poshtë. /Lajmi.net/

