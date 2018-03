Dua Lipa probleme me shëndetin, ja çka thotë

First day waking up totally unswollen, last day of antibiotics and last day of soups I HOPE! Been so bloody bored in bed apart from @kaikainoise bday last night which was so perfect with my tour fam… i finally left my little den for a night haha. I’ve caught up on sleep and my tan but im ready to get back on stage tomorrow!!! 💘💕💘💕💘💕 // 📸 @pixielevinson

