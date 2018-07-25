Ditëlindja e Jlo-së nuk ka mbaruar! Publikon një moment intim me të dashurin

E gjatë tërë ditës ajo ka pranuar mesazhe dhe urime të shumta me ç’rast nuk kanë munguar as befasitë, shkruan lajmi net.
Ndërkaq së fundmi, Lopez me anë të një postimi publikon momente me familjen, në mesin e të cilave ishte edhe puthja në buzë me bashkëshortin.
“Ndaqe besojeni ose jo por tani jam zgjuar nga festa e ditëlindjes së mbrëmshme. Ishte një mbledhje e vogël me fëmijët disa nga familjarët dhe çiftet e shoqërisë së ngushtë.. dita dhe nata ishte e mbushur me të qeshura, lot e padyshim se edhe duke kërcyer….. Dëshiroja të ju shkruaj juve të gjithëve por isha e rrethuar me shumë urime nga ju. Këto janë disa nga fotografitë e ditëlindjes, ju dua shumë”, janë disa nga fjalët e postimit të aktores. /Lajmi.net/
So believe it or not I’m just waking up from my birthday celebration last night. It was a small gathering with the kids and some family and a couple of close friends… the day and night was filled with lots of laughter, tears and of course dancing…:) I wanted to write all of you bc I was so delighted and overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and birthday wishes you all sent to me yesterday!! I felt soooo incredibly moved and blessed to have you all in my life… thank you to everyone who put together birthday collages, videos and sent bday wishes!! What a lucky girl I am to have such loyal and loving fans and followers… I want you to know I never take any of you for granted I am eternally grateful to ALL of you!! I hope I can always continue to entertain, inspire and share everything I learn with you in every way I can!! Honestly that is the biggest birthday gift God has ever given me!! I love you forever… Jennifer Here are a few pics from the day!!! Have a beautiful one! 😘😘😘♥️♥️♥️🎂🎂🔥🔥