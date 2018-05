Dafina Zeqiri pranon një dhuratë të çmuar

In 2015 my brother @ricksteel got me a Plaque with my face on It to attract a real one… This year he got me a Real Plaque from the album #Djunglerules #Famous one step closer to my own one 🙏🏻 Gods Timing! Step by step, Love #king

A post shared by DAFiNA (@dafina.zeqiri) on Apr 30, 2018 at 9:58am PDT