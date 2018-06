Bleona: Prej kur isha e vogël, ëndërroja këtë moment

Since I was a little girl I dreamed about how this moment would feel having a song on the charts and a movie in theaters on the same week… This is for all of those that told me not to even dream about it. They said “You were born in a small country with no system, and nothing that you do will ever count” I guess they didn’t know I am #ALBANIAN. #micdrop

