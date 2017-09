Bëmë nënë të të ngjajë! Rezarta Shkurta dhe vajza e saj shkëlqejnë në setin e ri (Foto)

Baby dress & 👠 by @hera_shop … 💃🏼My dress by @lusi.wedding Cinderella carriage by @geraldina_sposa Photo by @hera.studio 🥀 🏛 @iliriapalace

A post shared by Rezarta Shkurta (@rezartashkurta) on Sep 17, 2017 at 10:56am PDT