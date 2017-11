Bëmë baba të të ngjaj! Edhe Tiani ‘tamburist’ si Patrisi

And just like that , half a year of your life went by 👼🏻Watching you grow and change has been the most amazing experiences od my life.It’s worth every scar and every sleepless night.May you always be the adventurous , curious and happy boy that you are today 🙏🏼 Love you to bits 💙

A post shared by Tuna Sejdi (@tunasejdi) on Nov 2, 2017 at 11:43am PDT