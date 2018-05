Bella Hadid në kopertinën e “Harper’s Baazar”

My first @harpersbazaarus cover ! Shot by the wonderful @solvesundsbostudio hair and makeup by my good friends, the most talented and incredible @sammcknight1 & @peterphilipsmakeup … Big big shout out to you Anna thank you dearly 🖤🖤🖤🖤❤️❤️❤️❤️ @annatrevelyan

A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on May 16, 2018 at 5:58pm PDT