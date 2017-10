Bebe Rexha takon përsëri Sylvester Stallone, zbulon një sekret

About a month ago, I walked into the gym and I wanted to honestly give up being in the music business cause it felt like I was chasing empty highs and I was super depressed. This man was there that day and gave me the best speech ever and today he was here again to remind me that it’s not a sprint it’s a marathon. Things can change so quickly. Love you, @officialslystallone and my trainer: @bstworkout

