Aurela Gaçe sjell versionin e mrekullueshëm të “Këngës së tokës” nga Michael Jackson (Video)

Sot me shume se kurre kjo kenge merr kaq kuptim . “Did you ever stop to notice, all the children dead from war”? #sapombaruamprovat#EARTHSONG#MichaelJackson👑❤LIVE#AGband

A post shared by Aurela Gace aG (@aurelagaceofficial) on Apr 10, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT