Aksident i rëndë, përplaset helikopteri i presidentit të Leicester /VIDEO

Pas ndeshjes Leicester – West Ham United, ka ndodhur një aksident jashtë stadiumit.

Helikopteri i drejtuesve të Leicester mësohet të jetë përplasur në afërsi të “King Power Stadium”, transmeton lajmi.net.

Nuk dihet ende se kush ka qenë në helikopter, shkruan “Sky News”.

Policia britaneze ka thënë: “Ekipet emergjente janë duke u përballur me një incident në afërsi të stadiumit “King Power”. /Lajmi.net/

Video:

Dreadful news regarding the helicopter crash and ensuing fire outside Leicester City’s King Power Stadium.

🙏 that the occupants somehow are OK

Pictures from Sky Sports News pic.twitter.com/Ox2mnRRcuf

— Dave Roberts ( burnleystats ) ⚽🎙📈 (@DLRbrts) October 27, 2018