Aksident i rëndë, përplaset helikopteri i presidentit të Leicester /VIDEO
Autori: Lajmi.net Lajme futbolliPremier LeagueSport 22:14, 27 October 2018
Pas ndeshjes Leicester – West Ham United, ka ndodhur një aksident jashtë stadiumit.

Helikopteri i drejtuesve të Leicester mësohet të jetë përplasur në afërsi të “King Power Stadium”, transmeton lajmi.net.

Nuk dihet ende se kush ka qenë në helikopter, shkruan “Sky News”.

Policia britaneze ka thënë: “Ekipet emergjente janë duke u përballur me një incident në afërsi të stadiumit “King Power”. /Lajmi.net/

Video:

