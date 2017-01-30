Agjencia i’a mohoi të bëhet modele për shkak të peshes, por rrjetet sociale i’a mundësuan një gjë të tillë (FOTO)
Pa dyshim, Iskra Lawrence sot është ndër modelet më të njohura dhe më të pëlqyera në botë.
Kur ishte 13 vjeçe ajo filloi me modelizëm dhe arsyeja që ushtronte edhe notin ishte një ndihmë shtesë për të pasur trupin që një modele duhet ta ketë, transmeton lajmi.net
Por, për të, fillet e karrieres nuk ishin edhe aq të mira, ajo për shkak të peshës së saj trupore u përjashtua nga agjencia.
Karriera e saj rinisi në rrjetet sociale kur mijëra njerëz filluan ta ndjeknin dhe ta pëlqenin tej mase e sidomos guximin e saj.
Ajo është e angazhuar në një agjenci tjetër mode sot dhe karriera e saj është në hapat më të mirë të mundshëm, ku në profilin e saj në Instagram ka mbi 3 milionë ndjekës./Lajmi.net/
💕health isn't one size or look. It's not just being able to lift the most or run the longest. Health starts from within, it's how we nourish our selves mentally & physically. It's how we look after ourselves mind, body and soul. That is why I practise self-care, and why my life's mission is to get mental, physical & emotional education into the schooling system. I started a change.org but I have a LONG way to go. We all have to fight for what we believe in and knowing that our future can be what we make it. I'm so grateful for all of you because you are the power & the change and never forget that every single one of you is good enough and you have your own light to shine in this world. ✨ love this pic by @andrewbuda HM @pattybellmakeup styling @erincrittling wearing all @aerie #aeriereal #iskralawrence #everyBODYbeautiful
Made a vid about my own Transformation Tuesday 👆link in my bio👆 (the left is a pic from a couple months ago and the right is from 6/7 years ago) . I wanted to share this pic because my transformation was so much more than weight & muscle gain. I went through a mental transformation too. … People may assume that the pic on the right where I'm 3 dress sizes smaller that I was healthier. Because we are conditioned to believe it's a compliment when someone has lost weight or it's everyone's desire to "lose a few lbs". However I was obsessed to an unhealthy extreme and as you can see the image is HIGHLY photoshopped and all those years ago that's what I wanted. I thought the skinner I was the more "perfected" I was I'd be happier and a more successful model. Letting go of that pursuit of perfection was the best thing I ever did. And instead of wanting to change my body I started working on being the best version of myself from the inside out and that made me happier and more confident. .. Everyone's transformations look different and that's such a beautiful thing. Just always do it for YOU, and know YOU are good enough and worthy of feeling happy, healthy and confident. Look after yourself, practise self-care and let the real you shine. .. Hope you enjoy watching my video, I'd love you to share your transformations in the comments with me. Or let me know more videos you'd like me to make. Because my channel is for you, ILY all 😘 .. #iskralawrence #everyBODYisbeautiful
💕 thanks @aerie for reminding us to take digital detoxes. I have been posting a little less frequently and I'm sorry I haven't been getting back to comments and DMs I'm currently away with my loved ones and taking time off social as much – but I'm still here and love sharing with you all. Hoping you are all looking after yourselves and your loved ones wishing you happy healthy holidays😘 pic by @gavinglave wearing all @aerie #aeriereal means no retouching #iskralawrence #everyBODYisbeautiful