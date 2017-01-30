Agjencia i’a mohoi të bëhet modele për shkak të peshes, por rrjetet sociale i’a mundësuan një gjë të tillë (FOTO)

💕health isn't one size or look. It's not just being able to lift the most or run the longest. Health starts from within, it's how we nourish our selves mentally & physically. It's how we look after ourselves mind, body and soul. That is why I practise self-care, and why my life's mission is to get mental, physical & emotional education into the schooling system. I started a change.org but I have a LONG way to go. We all have to fight for what we believe in and knowing that our future can be what we make it. I'm so grateful for all of you because you are the power & the change and never forget that every single one of you is good enough and you have your own light to shine in this world. ✨ love this pic by @andrewbuda HM @pattybellmakeup styling @erincrittling wearing all @aerie #aeriereal #iskralawrence #everyBODYbeautiful

