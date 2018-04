Afrikada ilk durak Angola…🇹🇷🇦🇴 I am really touched and blessed🙏🏻 you have no idea how much I appreciate all the love and how happy I am to be here with all of you… I am sure we’re going to have a great time together 🙌🏻

A post shared by Tolgahan Sayışman (@tsayisman) on Apr 3, 2018 at 10:44am PDT