149 meme të internetit për 300 sekonda (Video)

Nëse dikush ju pyet se çfarë është interneti, atëherë, tregojani këtë video. 300 sekonda ju duhen për 149 memet më të famshme, shkruan lajmi.net
Njihuni se cilat janë ato:
1. All Your Base
2. Bill O’Reilly Flips Out
3. You Can’t Explain That
4. Boom Headshot
5. Carmelldansen
6. Chocolate Rain
7. christian Bale Rant
8. Lonelygirl15
9. Gingers Have Souls
10. It’s Over 9000
11. Leekspin
12. Boxxy
13. Numa Numa
14. Nyan Cat
15. Never Gonna Give You Up
16. Star Wars Kid
17. The Balls Are Inert
18. Bedroom Intruder
19. Badger
20. Bluhd
21. Epic Beard Man/Amber Lamps
22. David After Dentist
23. Dick in a Box
24. Don’t Copy That Floppy
25. Evolution of Dance
26. Laughing Baby
27. I’ll Take a Potato Chip… and Eat It!
28. Jessi Slaughter/The Consequences Will Never Be the Same
29. Kersal Massive
30. Nigga Stole My Bike
31. Phoenix Wright Objection
32. Still Alive
33. Rebecca Black’s Friday
34. Red Zone
35. Night of Nights
36. I Hate Iceland
37, Mama Luigi
38. Jizz In My Pants
39. The Ultimate Showdown
40. Double Rainbow
41. You Are A Pirate
42. Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Theme Song
43. What What in the Butt
44. Desu
45. G.I.Joe PSAs
46. I’m the Juggernaut Bitch
47. Charlie Bit My Finger
48. Afro Ninja
49. Dramatic Chipmunk
50. Sneezing Panda
51. Keyboard Cat
52. Do A Barrel Roll
53. Combo Breaker
54. Angry German Kid
55. Don’t Tase Me Bro
56. Falcon Punch
57. It’s A Trap
58. George Bush Shoe Dodge
59. I’m Firing My Laser
60. Tunak Tunak Tun
61. Mudkip
62. Peanut Butter Jelly Time
63. Pingas
64. WTF Boom
65. It’s Time to Duel
66. Charlie the Unicorn
67. Old Spice Guy
68. Will It Blend
69. Canon Rock/guitar
70. Prison Thriller
71. Trololo
72. Benny Lava
73. Where the Hell is Matt?
74. I Like Turtles
75. Shoes
76. Greatest Freakout Ever
77. Kanye Interruption
78. Tourette’s Guy
79. Miss Teen South Carolina
80. Magibon
81. Daft Hands
82. Daft Bodies
83. La Caida de Edgar
84. Hello My Future Girlfriend
85. Flea Market Montgomery
86. Wii Fit Girl
87. Nintendo 64
88. WRYYYYY
89. What is Love?
90. How is Babby Formed?
91. Crazy Frog Brothers
92. Nattliv
93. Lex Luthor Wrong
94. My Spoon is Too Big
95. Back Dorm Boys
96. Oh Man, Oh God
97. They’re Eating Her
98. Leeroy Jenkins
99. Eh Marine
100. Fucking Magnets
101. Hyakugojyuuichi
102. The Most Interesting Man in the World
103. Powerthirst
104. You Are Tearing Me Apart Lisa/The Room
105. You Forgot Poland
106. Say What
107. I Got a Crush on Obama
108. Dude, You Have No Quran
109. Giga Puddi
110. Tom Cruise Scientology
111. Ridge Racer
112. Giant Enemy Crab
113. Boom Goes the Dynamite
114. KHAN!
115. Penn Jilette Shut the Fuck up
116. Mah Boi
117. Wilhelm Scream
118, They’re Taking the Hobbits to Isengard
119. Charlie Sheen Bi-Winning
120. Diet Coke and Mentos
121. Dancing Baby
122. Nope.avi
123. More Cowbell
124. Watermelon to the Face
125. Get to the Choppa
126. Crabcore
127. Ding Fries are Done
128. Zidane Headbutt
129. OK Go Here It Goes Again
130. McDonald’s Rap
131. Rainbow Road
132. Mark Gromley
133. Pillowy Mounds of Mashed Potatoes
134. Squidward
135. Ualuealuealeuale/Chacarron Macarron
136. You Ain’t Got No Pancake Mix
137. Potter Puppet Pals
138. Techno Viking
139. This is Sparta
140. Grape Lady Falls
141. I Can Break These Cuffs
142. Latarian Milton
143. Leave Britney Alone
144. Hitler Downfall
145. Deceptacon
146. Slap Chop
147. Llama Song
148. Stop Calling Me A Homo
149. Series of Tubes /Lajmi.net/