149 meme të internetit për 300 sekonda (Video)

A doni të kuptoni se cilat janë memet më interesante në internet, për një kohë shumë të shkurtër?

Nëse dikush ju pyet se çfarë është interneti, atëherë, tregojani këtë video. 300 sekonda ju duhen për 149 memet më të famshme, shkruan lajmi.net

Njihuni se cilat janë ato:

1. All Your Base

2. Bill O’Reilly Flips Out

3. You Can’t Explain That

4. Boom Headshot

5. Carmelldansen

6. Chocolate Rain

7. christian Bale Rant

8. Lonelygirl15

9. Gingers Have Souls

10. It’s Over 9000

11. Leekspin

12. Boxxy

13. Numa Numa

14. Nyan Cat

15. Never Gonna Give You Up

16. Star Wars Kid

17. The Balls Are Inert

18. Bedroom Intruder

19. Badger

20. Bluhd

21. Epic Beard Man/Amber Lamps

22. David After Dentist

23. Dick in a Box

24. Don’t Copy That Floppy

25. Evolution of Dance

26. Laughing Baby

27. I’ll Take a Potato Chip… and Eat It!

28. Jessi Slaughter/The Consequences Will Never Be the Same

29. Kersal Massive

30. Nigga Stole My Bike

31. Phoenix Wright Objection

32. Still Alive

33. Rebecca Black’s Friday

34. Red Zone

35. Night of Nights

36. I Hate Iceland

37, Mama Luigi

38. Jizz In My Pants

39. The Ultimate Showdown

40. Double Rainbow

41. You Are A Pirate

42. Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Theme Song

43. What What in the Butt

44. Desu

45. G.I.Joe PSAs

46. I’m the Juggernaut Bitch

47. Charlie Bit My Finger

48. Afro Ninja

49. Dramatic Chipmunk

50. Sneezing Panda

51. Keyboard Cat

52. Do A Barrel Roll

53. Combo Breaker

54. Angry German Kid

55. Don’t Tase Me Bro

56. Falcon Punch

57. It’s A Trap

58. George Bush Shoe Dodge

59. I’m Firing My Laser

60. Tunak Tunak Tun

61. Mudkip

62. Peanut Butter Jelly Time

63. Pingas

64. WTF Boom

65. It’s Time to Duel

66. Charlie the Unicorn

67. Old Spice Guy

68. Will It Blend

69. Canon Rock/guitar

70. Prison Thriller

71. Trololo

72. Benny Lava

73. Where the Hell is Matt?

74. I Like Turtles

75. Shoes

76. Greatest Freakout Ever

77. Kanye Interruption

78. Tourette’s Guy

79. Miss Teen South Carolina

80. Magibon

81. Daft Hands

82. Daft Bodies

83. La Caida de Edgar

84. Hello My Future Girlfriend

85. Flea Market Montgomery

86. Wii Fit Girl

87. Nintendo 64

88. WRYYYYY

89. What is Love?

90. How is Babby Formed?

91. Crazy Frog Brothers

92. Nattliv

93. Lex Luthor Wrong

94. My Spoon is Too Big

95. Back Dorm Boys

96. Oh Man, Oh God

97. They’re Eating Her

98. Leeroy Jenkins

99. Eh Marine

100. Fucking Magnets

101. Hyakugojyuuichi

102. The Most Interesting Man in the World

103. Powerthirst

104. You Are Tearing Me Apart Lisa/The Room

105. You Forgot Poland

106. Say What

107. I Got a Crush on Obama

108. Dude, You Have No Quran

109. Giga Puddi

110. Tom Cruise Scientology

111. Ridge Racer

112. Giant Enemy Crab

113. Boom Goes the Dynamite

114. KHAN!

115. Penn Jilette Shut the Fuck up

116. Mah Boi

117. Wilhelm Scream

118, They’re Taking the Hobbits to Isengard

119. Charlie Sheen Bi-Winning

120. Diet Coke and Mentos

121. Dancing Baby

122. Nope.avi

123. More Cowbell

124. Watermelon to the Face

125. Get to the Choppa

126. Crabcore

127. Ding Fries are Done

128. Zidane Headbutt

129. OK Go Here It Goes Again

130. McDonald’s Rap

131. Rainbow Road

132. Mark Gromley

133. Pillowy Mounds of Mashed Potatoes

134. Squidward

135. Ualuealuealeuale/Chacarron Macarron

136. You Ain’t Got No Pancake Mix

137. Potter Puppet Pals

138. Techno Viking

139. This is Sparta

140. Grape Lady Falls

141. I Can Break These Cuffs

142. Latarian Milton

143. Leave Britney Alone

144. Hitler Downfall

145. Deceptacon

146. Slap Chop

147. Llama Song

148. Stop Calling Me A Homo

149. Series of Tubes /Lajmi.net/